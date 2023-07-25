Itanagar District Magistrate (DM) on July 24 alleged that PAN Arunachal Joint Steering Committee is trying to grab the government property for the construction of whistle-blower Gyamar Padang's statue.

''Joint Steering Committee and others are trying to grab the government property without authority and permission from the competent authority which is illegal and unlawful activity as prohibited under the law,'' DM said in an order date July 25.

The DM also acknowledged that Techi Puru, Chairman, PAN Arunachal Joint Steering Committee, and others have submitted an application to this office on July 24 seeking an update on the representation dated 3rd May regarding permission to construct the "Statue of Honesty" as a tribute to their hero Gyamar Padang at 6 Kilo near Vegetable Vendors adjacent to NH-415.

The DM further asked the committee to obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Highway Department before constructing the statue of whistle-blower Gyamar Padang.

''In respect to the application dated 24/07/2023, the District Administration, Itanagar has directed Techi Puru, Chairman, and Tadak Nalo, Vice Chairman, PAN Arunachal Joint Steering Committees to obtain NOC from the Chief Engineer, Highway Department before the conduct of any social service program since the area proposed for the programme/ construction of the statute falls within the jurisdiction of Highway Authorities,'' the order said.

As per the order, an application has been forwarded to DM's office stating that a social service programme at the demarcated location on July 25 is proposed by the family members and well-wishers of the whistle-blower Padang.

''The representation dated 3rd May 2023 submitted to this office for construction of 'Statue of Honesty as a tribute to Padang was already submitted to the Government for further decision,'' the order read.

The DM said that before holding any programme; prior permission is to be obtained from the District Administration for making various arrangements viz. traffic/magistrate/police deployment to avoid inconvenience to the general public.

''Arunachal Joint Steering Committee through social media has instigated the general public to participate in the social service with an ill intention to grab the government property without consent from the competent authority which is illegal and unlawful activity as prohibited under the law,'' it added.

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