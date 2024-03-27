The Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists, Pasighat, East Siang District Unit and the district administration of East Siang District held a media coordination meeting on Monday at the DC conference hall.

The meeting, chaired by Tatling Pertin, ADC (HQ)-cum- ARO, was aimed at discussing the reporting and conduct of media persons and media houses of the district in relation to the MCC and MCMC.

Attendees included DIPRO, Deepali Dodum, APRO, HK Roy, Dy. Director (Programme), AIR, Iddong Pertin and APUWJ Pasighat Unit, Jt. Secretary, Maksam Tayeng among others.



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The media persons were briefed on guidelines and rules on paid news and political advertisements in light of the upcoming state assembly and parliamentary election on April 19.

Suggestions were given to be cautious while reporting sensitive and controversial issues. Maksam Tayeng urged the media persons to be mindful of the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) guidelines and MCC.

Other media persons also had their queries addressed by the MCMC members.