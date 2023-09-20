Union Minister for Civil Aviation and Steel, Jyotiraditya Scindia will be inaugurating the newly developed infrastructure of Tezu Airport on September 24, 2023.

The Union Minister will be joined by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, for the inauguration of the infrastructure.

The Tezu Airport is a domestic airport located in the town of Tezu which operates through a single runway. The airport built on 212 acres of land, is capable of handling operations for ATR 72 type of aircraft. AAI undertook the development and upgradation work to operationalize Tezu airport at the request of the state government.

The infrastructure around the airport includes extension of the runway (1500m by 30m) and the construction of a new apron for 2 numbers, ATR 72 type aircraft, construction of a new terminal building, and a fire station cum ATC tower.

Tezu airport was operationalized in 2018 under the RCS UDAN scheme of the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The airport is currently connected to Dibrugarh, Imphal and Guwahati through regular scheduled flights by Alliance Air and Flybig Airline.



Also read : Arunachal: Special Investigating Cell to probe illegal appointment of junior engineers in public works department