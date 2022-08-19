In a shocking incident, the principal-in-charge of Kendriya Vidyalaya in the Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh has been arrested for allegedly molesting nine girl students on the school premises.

The incident came to light when the victims disclosed it to their parents on Tuesday.

A case has been registered at Daporijo police station under section 354 IPC R/W 7 POCSO Act against the alleged accused Akhileshwar Singh, who is from Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh, according to Daporijo police station OC Token Dubi.

The alleged accused is currently under police custody.

The officer in charge, Dubi, said, "The parents have provided a report to them. The child is just between the ages of 11 and 12 years old. According to students, the teacher has allegedly continued this behaviour for the past two to three years.”

The statements of the victims have been recorded, and further investigation is underway. Dubi added.

The students said that the accused had often touched their bodies and private parts during class hours despite their resistance.

One of the victims said that they disclosed the incident before their parents as advised by another teacher at the school.

The parents and guardians complained about Singh at Daporijo police station, and subsequently, he was arrested on Wednesday.

The parents are demanding exemplary punishment for the culprit

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