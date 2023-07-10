The Arunachal Pradesh police rescued an assistant engineer within two hours of his abduction in Papum Pare District on July 10.

As per the state police, on July 10 at 1100 hrs an FIR was received that a man identified as Reri Boje AE, RWD presently posted at Bameng, East Kameng was abducted from Gandhi Market area Itanagar by 3 unknown accused around 10 am.

The abductors used a Creta car white in colour. Following this, an FIR case registered vide ITA PS case No 153/23 U/S 365/506/34 of IPC has been registered and endorsed to Inspector S Roy for investigation.



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Immediately Itanagar PS team started the search. The victim has been recovered from near Richi Jullang area near the Chimpu-Jullang bridge.

The suspected accused arrested were identified as Yarkum Rimo, Mako Rimo and Tah Rimo all originally from the village Fengche of East Kameng District.

The car used for the abduction has been seized and the reason for the abduction was due to personal enmity.

Itanagar PS team of Inspector Yangfo, Insp Riram, SI AK Jha and Itanagar PS team under I/C OC PS Itanagar Pawan Yadav, IPS under training have taken effective and swift action.