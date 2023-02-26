The family of suspended APPSC officer Tumi Gangkak who was found dead on February 24, met Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Bamang Felix on his invitation and agreed to ahead as per law.

Earlier, the family had said that they would cremate Gankak at the APPSC office. However, after meeting with Felix, the family changed their decision and cremated the deceased body in his village on February 25.

The police have apprehended two SIC inspectors who have called Gangkak to meet them on February 23 after which he was found dead.

Meanwhile, the investigation into the case is going on and a special team will be formed under SP capital to fast-track the investigation into Gangkak's death.

It is worth mentioning that earlier the family members had decided to cremate the body of the former undersecretary and assistant controller of exams at the site where the APPSC building is being built.

As per reports, crowds had gathered outside the under-construction APPSC office and people have begun digging in the ground to cremate the body.

Also read: Arunachal: Assam Rifles apprehends hardcore NSCN-K (YA) militant in Longding district