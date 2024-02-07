In a mass joining program held at Sarli town under the 21st Koloriang assembly constituency, Pani Taram a recent BJP joinee cum former MLA declared his strong candidature against sitting BJP MLA Lokam Tassar.

BJP vs BJP scenario is quite common in most of the constituencies of Arunachal with rival campaigns by aspirants of the same party.

Thousands of denizens staying under Sarli and Polosang circle near Indo China border of Kurung Kumey district joined the BJP leaving other parties and showing their support in favor of aspiring Mla candidate Pani Taram who once served as Mla from 2014 to 2019.

Pani Taram who recently joined BJP to contest against sitting incumbent BJP MLA Lokam Tassar is gaining mass support in the 21st Koloriang constituency.

Lokam Tassar present BJP MLA won elections in 2004 and after two terms lost in 2014 to voluntarily retired officer Pani Taram, but again in 2019, Lokam Tassar won and was elected as MLA from Koloriang.



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The development of his assembly constituency is his first priority Taram asserted in his speech.

Pani Taram speaking to the media said "More than thousands of workers, Gram panchayat members, zpms, gram chairpersons, senior politicians, former panchayat leaders of Congress and NPP in Sarli Polosang circle near Indo China border joined BJP and pour trust over my leadership by supporting my candidature as an MLA for 21st Koloriang Constituency.I will stand up for the expectations of my people with the support of CM Pema Khandu & Union Minister Kiren Rijiju. The BJP party ticket is upto high command and as per the recommendations of the parliamentary board, and core group. The winning scope and merits will be in consideration during ticket distribution and I hope for a positive result for my candidature. I am committed to the development of my constituency as I did in 2014-19. Once Koloriang was known with bad names but now we are known as the headquarters of Kurung Kumey Kagaj Kalam district with a home of intellectuals, disciplined people and I hope their will be a peaceful election ahead without any violence. Ours is a district having huge border with China, therefore the development of our circles with the help of centre would be my priority and self-employment,tourism, agriculture will be promoted if I get elected again after a gap of five years"