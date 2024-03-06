In Koloriang town, located on the border of Arunachal and China, a strong anti-incumbency sentiment is brewing against the sitting BJP MLA, Lokam Tassar.

Thousands of locals have rallied behind the aspiring candidate, Pani Taram, in the hopes of bringing about positive change.

Koloriang, often referred to as the 'New Cherrapunjee of Northeast', owing to its diverse climate, is considered one of the most backward constituencies in Arunachal.

The residents are keen for a change in leadership to address their longstanding issues.



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Koloriang assembly constituency of Kurung Kumey district of Arunachal Pradesh bordering China on the North is on a wave where the BJP VS BJP scenario is emerging. As the state Arunachal is heading for a simultaneous assembly and parliamentary polls the mass campaign & joining in BJP {a b c} team is a common scenario.



Thousands of citizens from remote interior international border circles Damin, Paniasang & Parsi Parlo under the Koloriang assembly constituency pledged and joined to support the former Mla Pani Taram who recently joined Bjp to contest against sitting BJP three-term Mla Lokam Tassar.In an unprecedented move, the 6 ZPM Zilla parishad members out of a total of 7 ZPms unanimously came forward to support the candidature of Pani Taram citing him as a visionary development-oriented leader in comparison to the incumbent sitting Mla Lokam Tassar.



Koloriang which was recently given the tag of wettest place due to heavy downpours was given the name of Cherrapunjee of Arunachal & many places under Koloriang constituency near Indo China border receive an abundance of snowfall making it the best tourist destination while still due to lack of development, it's considered as one of the most backward among 60 constituencies of Arunachal Pradesh.



Pani Taram got elected as Mla of 21st Koloriang in 2014 and was defeated by two times sitting Mla Lokam Tassar in 2019. Taram resigned from his government service as the District Fisheries Development Officer & contested elections in 2014 as a candidate from the PPA Peoples Party of Arunachal.



The most strategically located district Kurung Kumey has two assembly constituencies Nyapin & Koloriang, while the lack of development & continuous migration from upper Arunachal to the capital region halted the pace of development.

Speaking to India today Taram stated that getting BJP ticket is a party high command decision and he has no say on it. "I have the support of more than 7000 people out of 10000 voters of Koloriang assembly constituency and today more than thousands of supporters of present Mla Lokam Tassar pledged to support my leadership to pave development of my most strategically significant constituency Koloriang bordering China. Last time there was booth capturing which resulted go violence and b poll c poll occurred buy this time I urge the election Commission to allocate adequate forces for conducting peaceful elections in my constituency with tough demographic locations. "