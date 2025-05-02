The Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Kra Daadi District, Arunachal Pradesh, has announced the suspension of two weekly markets in the district following directions received from higher authorities.

The decision was taken in compliance with a directive issued during a Video Conference held on April 30, 2025, under the chairmanship of the Hon’ble Minister (Home), Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

As per the official notification, the following markets have been suspended until further notice:

> Gilo Tabiang Wednesday Market



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> Kudung Saturday Market

The district administration has not specified the reason behind the suspension; however, such decisions are typically taken in view of security, administrative regulation, or public health concerns.

Residents and vendors operating in these markets are advised to adhere strictly to the directive. The Deputy Commissioner’s office has assured that further updates will be provided in due course as per instructions from the state government.

The district authorities have urged the public to cooperate in maintaining peace and order during the period of market suspension.