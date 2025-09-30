Arunachal: Kurung Kumey district marks Seva Parv 2025 with enthusiastic youth engagement

The Kurung Kumey District Administration joined the nationwide observance of Seva Parv 2025 with a series of events that witnessed enthusiastic participation from students and youth across the district.

One of the major highlights was a painting competition among school children, where young participants showcased their creativity on themes of service, nation-building, and cultural pride. The initiative not only brought forward the artistic talent of the district’s youth but also encouraged them to reflect on their role in shaping a stronger and more united India.

Addressing the gathering, the Deputy Commissioner praised the students for their spirited involvement, noting that their creativity and energy reflect the promising future of Kurung Kumey. He urged the citizens to channel this dynamism into community-building activities that would strengthen cultural identity and contribute to the vision of a developed India.



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Seva Parv 2025, being celebrated by the Ministry of Culture from September 17 to October 2, is envisioned as a festival of service, creativity, and cultural pride. Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, the celebration aims to foster collective participation by communities, institutions, and individuals in the spirit of sewa (service), innovation, and cultural unity.

The ongoing district-level celebrations in Kurung Kumey will continue until October 2, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a day symbolising service, sacrifice, and nation-building.