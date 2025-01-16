Superintendent of Police (SP) Bomken Basar of Kurung Kumey district, situated near the Indo-China border, has been awarded the prestigious Best Preventive Policing' award by the State Election Commission, through Chief Electoral Officer, Arunachal Pradesh. This recognition highlights SP Basar's exemplary leadership in maintaining law and order during the electoral process.



The State Election Commission commended SP Basar for his unwavering commitment and tireless efforts in ensuring seamless and peaceful elections in the remote district of Arunachal Pradesh. His dedication to upholding democratic institutions and promoting harmony during the polls has set a benchmark for law enforcement.



Local MLA Basar Nyabi Jini Dirchi lauded SP Basar’s achievements, extending warm felicitations and wishing him continued success in future endeavors.



SP Basar played a pivotal role in the successful execution of the 2024 election process in Kurung Kumey, emphasizing strict adherence to law and order. He advocated for close cooperation between polling and police officials, ensuring smooth operations even in the district's challenging and remote terrain.





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