In response to recent reports alleging a bombing at the 5th Manipur Rifles in Kangchup Foothill on January 14th at 9:30 PM, the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) has issued a rebuttal, categorically denying any involvement by Kuki militants.

The statement challenges what it calls "baseless and orchestrated narratives" perpetuated by valley-based media outlets.

CoTU asserts that it is "foolhardy" to suggest the Kuki-Zo community could procure high-grade weaponry or advanced drones, given the community's dire humanitarian crisis. Thousands of displaced people remain in relief camps, struggling with critical shortages of food, medical supplies, quality healthcare and not to mention strangulation of educational institutions from the state.



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The committee accuses the media of demonizing the Kuki-Zo community through unverified and one-sided reporting. They urge journalists to ensure balanced coverage, emphasizing the importance of consulting both sides before publishing divisive news.

The Kuki-Zo community has endured almost two years of political and social turmoil, marked by displacement and the disruption of basic services. CoTU alleges that this ongoing crisis is compounded by an orchestrated effort to malign their image.

Underscoring the community’s determination to stand against misinformation and advocate for justice amid challenges, the Committee urged the media to uphold ethical reporting standards and contribute towards fostering peace and understanding in the conflict-ridden region.