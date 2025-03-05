A major landslide at KM5 from Etalin along NH-313 has severely disrupted traffic between Anini and Roing, prompting the Dibang Valley district administration to issue a travel advisory.

The landslide, which occurred on March 4, has completely blocked the highway, with authorities estimating that clearance efforts could take at least two days, depending on weather conditions.

In an official statement, the Deputy Commissioner of Dibang Valley, Pagli Sora (APCS), urged the public to avoid travelling on the Anini-Roing route on March 5 and 6, 2024, until the road is safely cleared. The advisory was issued in the interest of public safety, as unstable terrain and possible adverse weather conditions could delay restoration work.



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“Efforts are underway to clear the blockage, but due to the scale of the landslide, it may take a minimum of two days. Travellers are advised to postpone their journeys until further notice to avoid any inconvenience or risk,” the advisory stated.

The district administration has assured that all necessary resources are being mobilized to expedite road clearance. Commuters and residents are requested to stay updated with official announcements regarding the reopening of NH-313.

The landslide has added to the seasonal challenges faced by travellers in Arunachal Pradesh, where frequent landslides often disrupt road connectivity in hilly regions. Authorities have also cautioned that unpredictable weather could further impact restoration work, and travellers should plan accordingly.

Further updates will be provided as the situation develops.