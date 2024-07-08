Several towns in the Kurung Kumey district of Arunachal Pradesh, including Sarli, Polosang, Paniasang, Damin, and Parsi Parlo, have been completely cut off due to severe infrastructural damages caused by erosion and landslides.

Heavy rains over the past few weeks have washed away bridges and roads, leading to significant connectivity issues in these sensitive international border areas.

Arun Yangfo, a resident of Sarli, has reported delays in restoration efforts by state departments such as the Highway, RWD, and the Central agency BRO, alleging low-quality work in constructing border roads.

Yangfo has urged the state government to provide daily helicopter services for essential supplies once the weather clears and until roads are restored.



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He also called for the Civil Supply Department to provide necessary commodities like ration, fuel, and gas cylinders, and for the health department to supply essential medicines and deploy doctors in the affected towns.

The Deputy Commissioner of Kurung Kumey district, Vishakha Yadav, stated that the road towards Damin via Parsi Parlo is severely blocked due to the rainfall, with the RWD working overnight to clear it. Efforts are also underway to restore water and electricity supply, which have been heavily damaged.

The district administration, in collaboration with BRO, is making provisions for Air Force sorties once the weather permits. The continuous rains have caused ongoing roadblocks.