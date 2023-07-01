In an unfortunate incident, Arunachal Law Student Association, (ALSA) president, Tadar Chania, lost his life in a road accident that took place between Itanagar to Naharlagun on July 1.

According to DSP Dekio Gumja, at around 4:30 AM, Chania's car in which he was travelling towards Banderdewa early morning, met an accident near the Dree Ground.

Gumja further said that the 35-year-old Chania was driving the vehicle by himself.

However, the cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained but some hints indicate that the accident took place due to overspeeding.

A case has been registered under section 279/304 A into the matter.

Also read: Arunachal: Municipal Corporation to conduct household survey in Itanagar