Itanagar Municipal Corporation to conduct a household survey in the capital city to collect comprehensive and diverse socio-demographic data of the citizens.

Further, a one-day training programme on household and commercial institution surveys was held under the jurisdiction of Itanagar Municipal Corporation.

Hundreds of ward members from every 20 wards of Itanagar Municipal Corporation reached out to attend the one-day training session.

The inaugural session was witnessed by Tamme Phassang, Mayor of Itanagar Municipal Corporation, Likha Teji Commissioner of IMC and corporators of IMC.



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Tamme Phassang, Mayor of Itanagar Municipal Corporation talking to media informed that this survey aims to control law and order, and data records of every individual residing in every home of Itanagar.

"In developed countries, one click can bring out each and every detail of every individual, their history records, schemes availed by them, duplicacy and all other data. We came here to encourage this household survey which will be done by each 8 ward members of every ward. Funds will be provided by the Corporation for the survey. Through corporators, we will give power to the ward members to impose penalties regarding garbage management etc." Mayor added.

This survey is to get information pertaining to conditions under which people live — their welfare, demographic characteristics, and cultural factors that influence behaviour, as well as social and economic change. This will also help in maintaining law and order in the capital Complex.

The Municipal Corporation (MC) is conducting a survey to collect data about the households that have started composting waste. The exercise aims at encouraging residents to start the practice for better management of kitchen and horticulture waste and to know about the implementation of schemes for the welfare of the citizens.

Jumli Riba the ward member of the Ward 2 talking exclusively to India Today NE appreciated the efforts of IMC to conduct household surveys in Capital Complex.

"This survey will enable to check and balance the implementation of schemes which are required by the needy citizens, this survey will also enable to control law and order, revenue generation, garbage management etc. This exercise will encourage residents to participate in the awareness programs of the Government through proper information about their location", Riba added

Taba Raka, a member of ward number 19 of Itanagar Municipal Corporation urged the IMC to recruit some staff to assist the ward members in doing this survey as wards comprise of a huge population of households and its difficult to conduct a survey of each and every home. Further Raka elaborated the benefits of the household and commercial surveys as it will give data of every citizen in one click.