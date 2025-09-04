Arunachal leaders hail next-gen GST as historic reform aligned with PM Modi’s vision

Senior BJP leaders from Arunachal Pradesh, including Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, have welcomed the rollout of the Next-Generation GST framework, describing it as a historic reform in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ease of living and doing business.

Mein, who represented the state at the 56th GST Council meeting in New Delhi chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, termed the discussions “fruitful and constructive,” saying they would significantly boost India’s economic growth.

“Arunachal Pradesh has consistently been at the forefront of adopting new reforms and initiatives. To ensure that the benefits of GST reach every section of society, we remain committed to implementing any necessary change relating to tax rates, exemptions, amendments to rules, and administrative procedures,” Mein said in a post on X.

He further noted that the GST reforms were a direct outcome of Modi’s Independence Day address, where he envisioned a simplified, citizen-centric taxation system. “These new GST rate cuts and reforms will benefit farmers, MSMEs, the middle class, women, and youth. These will not only improve the lives of our people but also ensure ease of doing business, especially for small traders and enterprises,” Mein added.



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The 56th GST Council meeting finalised the roadmap for the “Next-Gen GST,” aimed at building a more transparent, efficient, and growth-oriented indirect tax system. Widely regarded as a milestone reform, it is expected to strengthen livelihoods and enhance India’s economic momentum.

Khandu, in a statement on Thursday, echoed this sentiment, noting that what began as Modi’s bold vision has now taken shape. “The GST Council, in a unanimous decision, has endorsed the Union government’s proposals for Next-Generation GST reforms. This path-breaking initiative is designed with citizens at its core, bringing relief to farmers, MSMEs, traders, women, youth, and the middle class,” the chief minister said.

He added that the reforms are “not merely a tax change, but a decisive stride towards strengthening livelihoods and powering India’s economic momentum,” while appreciating Modi and Sitharaman for steering what he called a “historic transformation.”

Both leaders affirmed that under BJP’s leadership, Arunachal Pradesh will continue to align with the prime minister’s reform agenda, ensuring that national economic policies deliver benefits to even the remotest corners of the Northeast.