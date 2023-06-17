Local MLAs in Namsai town of Arunachal Pradesh on June 17 expressed gratitude to BJP's national president JP Nadda for his dynamic address and first visit to the town.

Speaking on the occasion, several MLAs said that development works in their constituency are going at a good pace.

''Work is going at a good pace in my constituency and it was a great feeling seeing the national president addressing the gathering in Namsai. Whatever Nadda said was true and conveyed his message to the masses nicely. We would like to request people that both of us can go ahead with each other under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,'' said an MLA while to media.

Responding to a question about whether BJP will form government in the upcoming general elections, the MLA replied, '' We will surely come to power with the help of people''.

Nadda arrived in Namsai town to a grand reception and attended a mega rally commemorating nine years of the Modi Government. Despite facing bad weather, Nadda's flight landed at Dibrugarh airport at 3.30 pm, causing him to travel to Namsai by road instead of a chopper.

The event witnessed a massive turnout of enthusiastic citizens, with several leaders, MLAs, MPs, and Ministers, including the Chief Minister, extending a warm welcome to President Nadda.

The presence of Assam MP Dilip Saikia added further significance to the gathering.

Earlier in the day, during a rally in Tripura, Nadda, launched a scathing attack on the CPIM and Congress, accusing both parties of corruption, failure in maintaining law and order, targeted killings, and embezzlement of government funds.

Also read: Arunachal: BJP President JP Nadda arrives in Namsai to attend mega rally