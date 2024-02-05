In a significant political development in Arunachal Pradesh, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, BJP leader and Tawang district general secretary Jampa Tsering has tendered his resignation from the party.

In a letter to the district president, the BJP leader states- I hereby tender my resignation from the post of District General Secretary, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Tawang District with immediate effect. It is my belief that the BJP is unable to realize and reflect the sentiments and aspirations of the people of Tawang.

The governance under BJP in Tawang District has never been transparent and failed to stand up to its ideology. "SAAB KA SAATH, SAAB KA VIKAASH AUR SAAB KA VISVAASH" !"



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The departure of Chhodup from the BJP marked a significant shift in the state's political landscape.

With the Lok Sabha elections approaching, all eyes will be on how these changes impact the electoral outcomes and the future governance of the state.

Meanwhile, Dondup Tashi, District General Secretary, ST Morcha, Tawang district, Tenzin Lobsang, Mandal President, BJYM, Tawang and Dorjee Wangchuck, Mandal Vice President have also tendered their resignation.