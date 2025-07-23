Arunachal man hacks wife with machete, dumps her in jungle; Victim critical, accused absconding

In a chilling case of domestic violence, a man identified as Pegmir Kasa allegedly attacked his wife, Yajik Hui Pegmir, with a machete in the Repari area under Kamporijo circle of Arunachal Pradesh’s Kamle district.

The brutal assault, which occurred around 7 PM on 21 July, has left the victim critically injured and the entire local community reeling in shock.

As per the FIR lodged at Raga Police Station on 22 July by the victim’s elder brother Hui Tama, the accused ambushed Yajik Hui at an isolated stretch near NH-13. He allegedly struck her multiple times on the head and body with a machete (Dao) before dumping her in a jungle area along the roadside.

Despite the severe injuries, the victim survived and was rushed to a nearby medical facility, where she continues to battle for her life. A mother of four, Yajik Hui Pegmir’s condition remains critical.



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The FIR also highlights that Pegmir Kasa has a history of violent behaviour and repeated domestic abuse. The family has accused him of attempted murder and is demanding his immediate arrest under the newly implemented Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), citing charges such as:- Attempt to murder, Domestic violence and Use of deadly weapon with intent to kill

Police have launched a manhunt and urged the public to report any leads on the accused’s whereabouts. Meanwhile, the incident has sparked widespread concern across Kamle district over rising cases of gender-based violence in remote areas.

Authorities have assured that the accused will be brought to justice and that the case will be pursued with the seriousness it demands.