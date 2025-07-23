Khandu reaffirms digital push to cleanse governance, restore trust in Arunachal

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday reaffirmed his government’s resolve to root out corruption and inefficiency through a robust digital-first governance model, describing the transition as vital to restoring public faith and delivering transparent services.

In a post on social media platform X, Khandu said the digital shift is aimed not only at modernising administration but also at “cleansing the system.” Recalling an era when governance was bogged down by red tape, personal influence, and inefficiency, the chief minister said the new approach ensures accountability and efficiency at every step.

“Reflecting at a time when governance was synonymous with long queues, misplaced files, and approvals that often depended on personal influence rather than genuine need, that’s why we chose the digital path—not just to modernise, but to cleanse the system, to bring back trust,” Khandu wrote.

He highlighted e-office as a “game-changer,” where every file is digitally tracked, removing the risk of delays or disappearance. E-receipts have ended unofficial cash dealings, with all transactions now digitally recorded. With online dashboards, the chief minister said, delays in execution are visible and accountability is automatically enforced. He added that online public services have curtailed the influence of middlemen and brought citizens directly into the fold of governance.



Also Read: Contractors’ body demands relocation of MoRTH regional office to Arunachal from Assam

“This is how we fight corruption—not with slogans, but with systems that cannot lie,” he declared.

Echoing Khandu’s sentiment, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein praised the progress under Digital Arunachal 2.0, calling it a leap “from geographic isolation to digital innovation.”

In his own post on X, Mein revealed that more than 971 government offices have adopted the e-office platform, processing over 2.45 lakh files and generating 3.87 crore e-receipts so far. He noted that a range of citizen-focused services is now available online, and that the e-Pragati dashboard enables real-time monitoring of scheme implementation.

“This transformation reflects our commitment to building a Viksit Arunachal, where technology empowers every citizen and inclusive progress reaches every corner,” Mein said.