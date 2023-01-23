A man has been accused of killing his two-year-old son in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang.

The incident was reported on January 22, Sunday night, around 9 p.m., according to the police superintendent of Bomge Kamduk.

The accused father, who had fled after the incident, was finally apprehended, according to the most recent development.

As per inputs, the police managed to apprehend the accused identified as Ashok Kumar following a tip-off by Kharsa village Chairperson Yeshi Phuntsok who came to know about the incident through social media.

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Notably, the accused was hiding inside an under-construction house and was later handed over to the police.

According to sources the accused runs a grocery shop near the Tri-junction on Brigade road, Tawang. The victim's son Aman was barely 2 years and 3 days old.

A preliminary investigation is underway, the SP said. More details are awaited.