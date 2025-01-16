The picturesque town of Tawang witnessed a significant environmental initiative as the Arunachal Pradesh Public Transport Federation (APPTF), Tawang Unit, organized a mass cleanliness drive.

The event, aimed at promoting a cleaner and greener Tawang, saw active participation from various sections of the community, including local MLA Namgey Tsering, volunteers, and army personnel.

Prominent figures such as Brigadier Vipul Singh Rajput, APPTF President Dobing Sonam, EAC Sangey Wangmu Mosobi, and ITBP jawans joined hands with enthusiastic residents in this vital cause.

The drive symbolized the power of collective action in addressing environmental concerns and preserving Tawang's natural beauty.



Also Read: Arunachal: IAS Vishakha Yadav honoured with 'Best Preventive State' award from State Election Commission

During the event, MLA Namgey Tsering emphasized that such initiatives should not be limited to a single day but should inspire continuous efforts toward maintaining cleanliness.

He encouraged the community to adopt responsible waste disposal practices, participate in local clean-up activities, and spread awareness to ensure Tawang remains pristine for future generations.

"The responsibility doesn’t end here," said MLA Namgey. "It’s up to each one of us to keep our town beautiful by consistently prioritizing cleanliness."

The MLA expressed gratitude to all participants, including the APPTF, army personnel, ITBP jawans, and community members, for their dedication to the cause. He urged everyone to remain committed to fostering a sustainable and eco-friendly Tawang.

The event highlighted the importance of environmental stewardship and demonstrated how united efforts can lead to impactful change.