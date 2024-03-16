The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is reeling from a wave of resignations in the 14th Doimukh Assembly constituency following the denial of the party ticket to aspiring candidate Nabam Vivek.

Nabam Vivek, a spokesperson for the BJP, announced his resignation from the party, citing dissatisfaction with the decision to overlook him for the party ticket. His departure has catalyzed a domino effect, with approximately 834 Mandal, Shakti Kendra, and block office bearers also tendering their resignations from the BJP.

The denial of the party ticket to Vivek has exposed deep divisions within the BJP ranks in the 14th Doimukh constituency. Supporters of Vivek have expressed dismay, alleging that the party's high command made a grave error in judgment by not fielding him as their candidate. Vivek himself has vowed to contest the upcoming state assembly elections under the banner of an alliance party, the name of which is yet to be disclosed.

With the allocation of party tickets to 60 candidates for the ensuing state assembly elections, the rift between different factions within the party has become glaringly apparent.

Currently representing the 14th Doimukh Assembly constituency is Tana Hali Tara, a sitting BJP MLA who secured victory in the 2019 elections. Tara, who has been nominated by the BJP once again, asserts that he enjoys extensive support from the public in the constituency, which is situated adjacent to the capital city and ranks as the second most populous constituency after Itanagar.