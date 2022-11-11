In yet another incident of fire from Arunachal Pradesh, at least 20 shops including restaurants were destroyed after a massive fire broke out at Namsai on November 11.

The fire broke out near Police Beat Post in Namsai in the wee hour of November 11 which resulted in cooking cylinders bursting to spread the fire further.

As per reports, the fire broke out at the 2nd-mile area of Namsai in Arunachal Pradesh, however, the actual cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

On the other hand, speaking to the media, an owner of fast food restaurant expressed his loss and informed that due to a cylinder blast in one new restaurant all other shops including his fast food corner where he stays with his family completely gutted into the fire.

Despite the efforts of the fire Brigade team, they were unable to control the fire as all shops were made of bamboo and temporary wooden arrangements.

Meanwhile, Local MLA Namsai, Zignu Namchoom assured of all possible relief help from his side and also he will take up the matter with the local district administration for further relief.

Earlier in October 2022, at least 15 rooms of a house were gutted in a massive fire that broke out at a house in the forest colony of Naharalagun in Arunachal Pradesh's Itanagar.

The incident took place at around 12:15 PM at Forest Colony, Naharlagun engulfing a total of 15 rooms in a rented Kutcha house unit and leaving many families in despair with properties and other important documents.

"15 rooms have been completely burnt off the rented Kutcha house unit and properties worth lakhs along with important documents have been lost in the fire mishap," said Mena, the owner of the house while speaking to the media.

Fortunately, no human casualties have been reported.