Continuous downpour for the past two-days lead to a massive landslide in Arunachal’s Upper Siang district on March 24, causing massive traffic snarl.

Circular Road connecting Yingkiong-Tuting Town of Upper Siang district bordering China witnessed massive landslide which took place during daytime causing a major traffic jam with lot of vehicles stranded for hours amid heavy downpour.

Commuters parked their respective vehicles on the road side between Bomdo-Janbo. Several cars rolled down along with the debris and got damaged extensively.

The movement of vehicles got partially affected on this road though no loss of life has been reported till now.

Amid heavy downpour and incidents of landslide, the Upper Siang district administration issued safety tips for commuters and residents entering Arunachal Pradesh.

The district administration has urged locals not to make any trip during heavy rains. Commuters are requested to wear helmets and seat belts.

People have been also urged to avoid parking near landslide zone.

Meanwhile, the northeast region has been receiving heavy rainfall for the past three-days causing major traffic jams and stray incidents of landslide in parts of the seven northeast states.\

Also read : Arunachal: Enforcement Directorate conducts raids in Papumpare district over paper leak case