Thousands of youths on December 22 took out a peaceful protest rally from Akashdeep of Itanagar to the tennis court of Indira Gandhi Park against the misappropriation of multi crores of funds under NEC Road Seppa to Chayangtajo.

All East Kameng district Students Union organised the protest rally in collaboration with other students union of the same district.

The protestors demanded a proper investigation and immediate filing of a charge sheet against all the officials found to be involved in Rs 172 crore multi-crore scam for the construction of 81 km Seppa to Chayangtajo NEC road.

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We demand Immediate approval of prosecution sanction with respect to the Chief Engineer, PWD, Western Zone along with the involved Engineers of the Department of PWD, Chayangtajo Division, immediate Registration of an FIR against Hayeng Mangfi present MLA 9 Chayangtajo Assembly Constituency, immediate floating of tender against Rs 19.92 crores released under Special Assistance under State Capital Expenditure for C/o Construction and Improvement of Seppa-Chayangtajo Road (81km) or award the same to the Principle Contractor, immediate completion of 81km Seppa to Chayangtajo NEC road or terminate the erring contractor, immediate initiation of Departmental Enquiry against the official involved in multi crores misappropriation case and immediate suspension of all the officials involved in Multi crore misappropriation cases.

The protestors since the inception of the work in 2008, NEC has released Rs 172.52 Cr but no visible progress has been made in the 81 km Seppa-Chayang Tajo that connects several key administrative circles of East Kameng including Bameng, Sawa, Lada, Pipu, Gyapurang and Khenewa.



SIC registered the case on March 5, 2020 and since then many officers also got arrested who were involved in this scam.