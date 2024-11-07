Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng today flagged off an eco-tour delegation comprising village heads, secretaries, and clean mission leaders from the Mebo Sub-Division to Assam’s renowned Kaziranga National Park. This exposure tour aims to impart eco-tourism insights to the team, fostering skills that can be applied to enhance eco-tourism in their own region.

The team, which includes Head Gaon Burahs, Gaon Burahs, and village secretaries from the 39th Mebo Assembly Constituency, departed from Mebo Charali early this morning. In attendance at the flag-off ceremony were Extra Assistant Commissioner Mebo Toni Mitkong, local leaders, and military officials from the Sigar Military Station, alongside enthusiastic community members.

The eco-tour, sponsored by MLA Tayeng and led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Mebo Sibo Passing, seeks to provide hands-on exposure to successful eco-tourism practices, homestay management, wildlife preservation, and sustainable tourism concepts. The delegation will study Kaziranga's model, which is globally celebrated for its wildlife conservation efforts and eco-tourism initiatives, with the aim of replicating these ideas in areas around the D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary. This sanctuary is located across several villages, including Sigar, Ralling, Motum, Borguli, and Namsing along the Siang River.

Expressing his enthusiasm, MLA Tayeng highlighted the potential of eco-tourism for community development. "This exposure tour is a unique opportunity for village leaders to learn from the Kaziranga model. I urge the team to gain as much insight as possible and bring those ideas back to benefit our own communities," he said. Tayeng also expressed gratitude to the Sigar Military Station for providing buses for the tour, acknowledging the strong civil-military relationship within the area. Military officials echoed this sentiment, reaffirming their support for community initiatives.

The Gaon Burahs also conveyed their excitement about the tour. Kalom Lego, President of the Monggu Banggo Gaon Burah Association, and Tikeng Perme, President of the Upper Mebo Banggo Gaon Burah Association, shared that they hope to inspire their communities to embrace eco-tourism and conservation. "Our goal is to educate villagers on the economic and environmental value of preserving wildlife," said Perme, emphasizing the tour’s potential to foster sustainable practices.

On arrival at Kaziranga, the delegation celebrated Pemey, a traditional Adi festival. Historically, Pemey involved hunting, but this celebration emphasized wildlife protection, underscoring the changing attitudes toward conservation among the Adi community. As part of their commitment, the village heads brought saplings of Ketir-Momir and Burmese Grapes from Arunachal Pradesh, which they plan to plant in Kaziranga as a symbol of indigenous heritage and environmental solidarity.

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