Arunachal's Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng emphasized the need for better sporting facilities for youths while also conserving forests and wildlife to maintain ecological balance.

Tayeng, the 39th Mebo MLA, attended the final match of the T-20 Tennis Cricket tournament at Borguli village playground on Sunday. He was accompanied by former DFO of D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary, Tasang Taga, and young entrepreneur Bapir Perme, proprietor of Bane Dumbang restaurant.

The tournament was organized by Minggenam Sirum of Borguli village under the leadership of Chairman Kanggo Tayeng and President Kombang Tayeng, with the theme 'Save Wildlife for a Better Tomorrow.'

A total of 18 teams from various villages in the Mebo Sub-Division participated. The tournament commenced on 26th September, and an awareness programme on wildlife conservation was held during the inaugural ceremony, attended by Sibo Passing, ADC Mebo, Kempi Ete, DFO D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary, and C.K. Chowpoo, Range Forest Officer, Borguli Wildlife Range.

In the final match, Borguli Cricket Club won the toss and opted to bat first, setting a target of 77 runs in 20 overs. Mebo Bogong Brothers, chasing the target, scored 72 runs, losing the match by 5 runs. Mitin Tayeng from Borguli CC was named man of the match for his exceptional performance, taking 5 wickets. He also received the prize for the highest wicket-taker in the tournament. Biswajit Tayeng from Borguli CC was adjudged man of the series. Borguli CC emerged as the champion, with Mebo Bogong Brothers as the runner-up in the inter-village T-20 Cricket Tournament 2024.



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During the event, a memorandum was submitted by Minggenam Sirum for the development and maintenance of the Borguli village playground.

MLA Oken Tayeng assured the renovation of the deteriorating playground with the help of experts and engineers from the department. He also agreed to renovate or reconstruct the community hall, as requested by the village GB and senior citizens. Tayeng highlighted the importance of promoting sports among youths to counter growing drug addiction.

He mentioned that roadmaps are being discussed with MLAs from undivided Siang districts to promote sports as a deterrent.

Tayeng also stressed the significance of D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary, urging people living in the fringe areas to understand its potential as a wildlife tourism destination, which could benefit unemployed youths.

Retired DFO Tasang Taga recalled his efforts to revive the sanctuary and advised villagers to support the current management and local legislators in relocating Rhinos and Tigers, which were lost due to rampant hunting and poaching.

The closing ceremony of the cricket tournament was attended by GBs, village elders, and various age groups, including Eco-Development Committee members. Speakers included Tokong Tayeng, GB, Join Tayeng, a retired teacher, Bolet Tayeng from Radang Sirum, and EDC Coordinator, Okii Modi.