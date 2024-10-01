A Mega Health Mela was successfully conducted at the Zonal General Hospital in Tezu, marking a significant initiative as part of the Statewide Mega Health Mela organized by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Arunachal Pradesh (GoAP).

The event aimed to enhance healthcare accessibility and raise awareness about various health services available to the public.

The Mela was inaugurated by HMLA Mohesh Chai, who stressed the importance of such health camps for community well-being. He encouraged attendees to register under the Chief Minister's Aarogya Yojana (CMAAY), a government initiative that provides health insurance to alleviate financial burdens associated with medical care. “These schemes are crucial during times of financial distress caused by unexpected medical expenses,” he stated.

He also elaborated on the advanced medical facilities available at the hospital, including ultrasound machines, endoscopy, CT scans, and laparoscopy, which significantly improve diagnostic capabilities. He called on healthcare professionals to prioritize patient care despite their heavy workloads and suggested that referral services be enhanced for more effective and accurate patient treatment.



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Additionally, he addressed concerns regarding the delayed shift of the hospital to its new building, urging all departments to ensure quality workmanship and the timely implementation of projects.

“A well-functioning healthcare system requires collaboration and commitment from all stakeholders,” he added.

District Medical Officer (DMO) Lohit CL Manchay also spoke at the event, providing an overview of the preparations that went into organizing the Mela. He highlighted the importance of community engagement in health initiatives and the need for continuous public health education.

In a special recognition segment, Safai Mitras, the frontline workers responsible for maintaining hygiene and sanitation, were honoured with essential gear and commendations for their vital contributions to public health.

The program attracted a diverse audience, including local PRI leaders, Heads of Departments (HODs), doctors, hospital staff, Safai Mitras, and members of the general public. Attendees also had the opportunity to participate in health check-ups, consultations, and informative sessions about various health schemes.

Overall, the Mega Health Mela at Zonal General Hospital Tezu served as a crucial platform for promoting health awareness and providing essential medical services to the community.