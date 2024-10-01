The Sikkim Government has reiterated strict compliance measures to curb the misuse of government vehicles by officials.

Despite previous directives, misuse continues, which the government deems inappropriate.

This development comes after a recent accident involving a government vehicle that resulted in one fatality.

According to a notification, the use of government vehicles is permitted only if driven by a designated officer with a valid driving license or an authorized driver. Law enforcement agencies will verify this mandate at various checkpoints and issue challans to such vehicles, reporting any discrepancies to the concerned head of the department.



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Handling and driving of government vehicles by children, families, relatives, or friends of officers, for driving lessons, rallies, or other activities construed as misuse, will be liable for disciplinary action.

The careful and prudent use of government vehicles shall be the sole responsibility of the concerned officer.

A government officer will be liable for expenses towards repair and maintenance of the government vehicle and any consequences thereof for the use of the vehicle by unauthorized persons for non-compliance with the instructions.

In supersession of Circular No. Home/Protocol/2022/353, dated 28/09/2022, all state government officers must surrender attached vehicles to their respective departments within 15 days after their retirement.