Arunachal: Military-civil fusion seminar concludes in Rayang

A two-day Military-Civil Fusion Seminar concluded successfully at Rayang, Arunachal Pradesh, reinforcing the vision of a whole-of-nation approach towards nation-building, regional development, and defence preparedness in India's border regions.

The seminar brought together a wide array of stakeholders from the Armed Forces, Civil Administration, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Border Roads Organisation (BRO), National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC), Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU), Agriculture Department, National Cadet Corps (NCC), and the State Police. Prominent attendees included Upper Siang Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang, Upper Siang SP Token Saring, and Pasighat SP Pankaj Lamba, who shared vital insights on law enforcement, governance, and development challenges in the frontier areas.

The seminar opened with discussions on border management, infrastructure and capability development, strategic tourism, and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) coordination. Participants exchanged institutional best practices and deliberated on joint strategies to boost security and sustainable development in remote, strategic regions.



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On the second day, the focus expanded to long-term development initiatives, including the Siang Multipurpose Project, and the importance of human resource development as a key pillar of national growth. The General Officer Commanding of the Spearhead Division also participated, sharing valuable military perspectives to further strengthen civil-military synergy.

The seminar culminated in a set of actionable recommendations, including strengthening coordination mechanisms between civil and military agencies, aligning infrastructure and development planning with strategic priorities, enhancing disaster preparedness and response capacity, and promoting strategic tourism to boost economic and national integration.

The event reaffirmed the commitment of all stakeholders to foster unity and cooperation in tackling both traditional and non-traditional security challenges, and building a secure, resilient, and developed India — with the border regions playing a central role in the national vision.