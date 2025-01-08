Pasang Dorjee Sona, the Education Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, visited the Government Residential School in Dorjeeling, located in Shi Yomi district, to assess the existing infrastructure and explore ways to improve the educational facilities in this remote region, situated near the Indo-China border.

The Education Minister's visit is part of a larger effort by the Arunachal Pradesh Education Department to improve educational standards across the state.

Following the recently concluded Education Chintan Shivir, the state has initiated comprehensive school inspections to evaluate the current state of facilities and identify areas in need of urgent improvements.

Minister Sona interacted with school authorities, students, and local teachers to gather first-hand information regarding the challenges they face in providing quality education in these border areas. “We are committed to improving the education system in the state, especially in areas like Shi Yomi, which are geographically challenging,” he said. “It is imperative that we ensure that all schools are equipped with the necessary infrastructure and resources for the betterment of students.”

As part of the ongoing efforts, nine dedicated teams, under the guidance of the Education Department, are conducting school inspections across Arunachal Pradesh. Their focus is on verifying school data, evaluating student outcomes, and identifying critical gaps in infrastructure that need to be prioritized for urgent intervention.



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The Project Monitoring Unit (PMU), which is actively working in various districts including Papum Pare, ICR, Shi Yomi, Lepa Rada, and West Siang, is playing a key role in ensuring that schools in these areas receive timely support. These inspections are aimed at identifying schools in need of infrastructure upgrades, such as proper classrooms, sanitation facilities, and access to digital learning tools.

In line with the government’s vision for improving educational standards, Minister Sona assured that all necessary resources and support would be provided to the schools in these districts. He emphasized that education is the cornerstone of progress, and the state government is fully committed to creating a better learning environment for students, especially in remote and border areas.

The Arunachal Pradesh Education Department aims to create a long-lasting impact on the state's education system by addressing the infrastructural needs and ensuring that all students, regardless of their location, have access to quality education.