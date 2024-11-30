Dasanglu Pul, the lone woman minister in the Pema Khandu-led government of Arunachal Pradesh, participated in the India International Science Festival (IISF) 2024, held at IIT Guwahati.

Pul, who holds the portfolios of Science & Technology and Women & Child Development, joined prominent leaders including Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh and Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma in celebrating the transformative power of science and innovation.

Under the theme “Transforming India Into a Science and Technology Driven Global Manufacturing Hub,” IISF 2024 highlighted the pivotal role of innovation, technology, and entrepreneurship in driving India’s progress toward global leadership in manufacturing.

The event brought together a galaxy of eminent dignitaries, including:

Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of Earth Sciences & Technology

Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam



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Keshab Mahanta, Assam Minister for Science & Technology

Dr. (Mrs.) N. Kalaiselvi, Secretary, DSIR and DG, CSIR

Dr. V. K. Saraswat, Hon’ble Member, NITI Aayog

Prof. A. K. Sood, Hon’ble PSA to the Government of India and Patron, IISF 2024

The festival served as a dynamic forum where innovators, technologists, and entrepreneurs converged to share ideas and explore pathways to a sustainable, technology-driven economy. Inspiring sessions, interactive exhibits, and thought-provoking discussions underscored the role of science and technology in shaping India’s future.

Pul expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to be part of the event. “It is truly inspiring to witness this convergence of creativity, knowledge, and enterprise, all working towards building a sustainable, technology-driven economy. Such platforms reaffirm our commitment to transforming India into a global leader in innovation and manufacturing,” she said.

The IISF 2024 has once again proven to be a significant milestone in fostering collaboration and innovation across industries, paving the way for India’s emergence as a powerhouse in global science and technology.