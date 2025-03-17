Women and Child Development (WCD) and Research Minister Dasanglu Pul attended a coordination meeting with Gaon Burahs (GBs) and Head Gaon Burahs (HGBs) of Anjaw district.

The meeting aimed to enhance their understanding of their roles and responsibilities for the smooth functioning of village authorities.

Organized by the Anjaw general administration, the event brought together key district officials and public representatives.

Among the esteemed attendees were Anjaw Zilla Parishad Chairperson (ZPC) Soblem Pul, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rike Kamsi, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Hayuliang Julity Mihu, Zilla Parishad Members (ZPMs) Anjoy Ama Ji and Mailu Tega, and Manchal Circle Officer (CO) Mikri Riba.



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A special presentation by ADC Julity Mihu focused on the functions and responsibilities of Gaon Burahs and Head Gaon Burahs, emphasizing better coordination in village governance. Discussions centred on improving administrative efficiency, resolving local disputes, and ensuring the effective implementation of government schemes at the village level.

Minister Pul reiterated her commitment to empowering local institutions for the welfare of the people. She assured continuous support from the government in strengthening the role of village heads in governance and community development.

The meeting served as a crucial platform to reinforce the importance of local leadership in driving positive change in Anjaw's rural communities.