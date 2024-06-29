Arunachal Pradesh Horticulture and Agriculture Minister Gabriel D Wangsu highlighted the vibrant cultural celebration of womanhood on the occasion of Sah-Chawan through an X post on June 28.

Sharing captivating pictures of women performing various activities and dance performances, Wangsu said, "Celebrating womanhood; all about empowerment, the traditional way. It's SAH-CHAWAN, a festival of the women, by the women, and for the women of the Wanchos at Longding today."

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See his post here:

The Sah-Chawan festival, an exclusive celebration dedicated to women, underscores the traditional values and empowerment of women within the Wancho community. Held in Longding, this festival celebrates the cultural richness and the pivotal role women play in the community.

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Minister Wangsu's post has garnered widespread attention, drawing appreciation for bringing focus to the cultural heritage and the empowerment of women in Arunachal Pradesh.

The images shared depict vibrant scenes of women engaged in various traditional activities, highlighting the festival's significance and the community's respect for womanhood.