Minister for Women & Child Development Dasanglu Pul inaugurated the 7th Edition of the Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy for Football and Volleyball (Under-16, Boys & Girls) 2024 as the chief guest.

Minister Pul was joined by Guest of Honour Col. Avilash Mohanty, CO 16 Bihar Regiment, Special Guest Soblem Pul, ZPC Anjaw, DC Anjaw Talo Jerang, SP Anjaw Rike Kamsi, and other distinguished guests including ZPMs and HoDs at the General Ground, Hawai.

This tournament pays tribute to the valiant Havildar Hangpan Dada, Ashok Chakra.

The performances by local talent and the inspiring speeches by our esteemed guests were graceful. The event witnessed young athletes showcasing their skills and spirit, celebrating sportsmanship and honouring the legacy of our brave heroes together.



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Dasanglu Pul was happy with the enthusiastic participation of boys and girls in the events, reflecting their sportsmanship spirit in her Indo-Chin-Myanmar border district Anjaw. The district champions will take part in the state-level Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy (boys & girls) for football and volleyball in September.

In memory of the valiant son of India, the Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy was launched in 2017 with a friendly football match held between CM XI and Arunachal Press Club XI.

The tournament, which was earlier known as the Chief Minister Football and Volleyball Trophy, was renamed after the recipient of the Ashok Chakra, late Havildar Hangpan Dada.

The competition will be held at district, constituency, and block levels. Havildar Dada, who died in Kupwara on May 27 after killing three terrorists, was awarded the Ashok Chakra on the eve of Independence Day by President Pranab Mukherjee. Hav.

Dada, 36, hailed from Boduria village in Arunachal Pradesh and was posted in the high mountains in north Kashmir since late last year. “Late Hangpan Dada made the supreme sacrifice fighting for his country. He needs to be immortalised,” Pul stated in her speech.