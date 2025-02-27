Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Wangki Lowang, inaugurated the two-day Annual Research Seminar 2025 at the PCCF office conference hall in Itanagar today.

Organized by the Arunachal Pradesh Forest Department on February 27-28, the seminar brings together senior forest officers, researchers, frontline field staff, and conservationists from across the country to discuss key developments in forestry, wildlife conservation, and biodiversity protection.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Lowang emphasized the importance of integrating traditional knowledge into scientific research to strengthen conservation efforts. He highlighted the role of wild animals, birds, and pollinators in maintaining ecological balance and generating sustainable livelihood opportunities through ecotourism. He also commended the dedication of forest officers and researchers in preserving Arunachal Pradesh’s rich biodiversity.



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Advisor to the Minister, Wanglin Lowangdong, underscored the need for intensive research in the face of climate change, while Principal Chief Conservators of Forests, N. Tam and Prabhat Tyagi, stressed innovative conservation strategies for sustainable environmental management.

For the first time, the Green Guardian Award was presented to 12 individuals and organizations for their exceptional contributions to conservation. The awardees include frontline forest staff, conservationists, and voluntary organizations working selflessly to protect Arunachal Pradesh’s forests and wildlife.

The event also saw the release of Mesmerizing Ecotourism Destinations of Arunachal Pradesh, authored by N. Tam, PCCF & Chief Wildlife Warden. The book highlights the state's ecotourism potential, showcasing its pristine landscapes, diverse flora and fauna, and sustainable tourism opportunities.

The seminar serves as a platform for knowledge-sharing and policy discussions, reinforcing Arunachal Pradesh’s commitment to environmental sustainability and conservation.