Minister Dasanglu Pul, who handles Women & Child Development and is also the local MLA of the Hayuliang constituency in Anjaw district, inspected the ongoing upgrades of the Hayuliang-Goiliang PWD road.

The Hayuliang-Goiliang road is vital for Dav Valley and the CO Headquarters of Goiliang Circle.

During her visit, Minister Pul urged the Executive Engineer of the Public Works Department and the contractor to ensure quality and adhere to the completion timelines.

She also called upon the people of Goiliang Circle to continue their cooperation in improving infrastructure that will benefit the local community for generations to come.

This project funded under the CRIF Central Road Fund scheme.

Minister Pul was accompanied by several leaders of Anjaw district, including ZPC Anjaw Soblem Pul, ZPM Hayuliang-Goiliang Anjoy Ama, ZPM Manchal Soharem Nagdong, ADC Hayuliang Julity Mihu, SP Anjaw Rike Kamsi, and EE PWD Er. Jikum Hiri, among others.



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