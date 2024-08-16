Bomdila, the headquarters town of West Kameng district, hosted a District Developmental Coordination meeting attended by several MLAs.

The meeting took place at the District Commissioner's office and was convened by Deputy Commissioner Akriti Sagar, IAS.

MLAs Tseten Chombay (Kalaktang), Phurpa Tsering (Dirang), and Tenzing Nima Glow (Thrizino) were present.

The meeting also saw the participation of MLA Phurpa Tsering (Advisor to PWD Western Zone, Highway, Science and Technology), MLA Tenzing Nyima Glow, ZPC Karma Dorjee Thongdok, SP Sudhanshu Dama, and Heads of Departments of West Kameng District.



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The focus was on development strategies for various district issues and projects.

A PowerPoint presentation by the Heads of Departments provided an overview of the developmental plans and initiatives.

The MLAs committed to working collaboratively for the holistic development of West Kameng District.