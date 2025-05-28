Urban Affairs and Civil Aviation Minister Balo Raja on Wednesday conducted an inspection of the newly completed multi-storey residential quarters at B-Sector, Itanagar.

The housing complex, comprising Type-II and Type-III quarters for government employees, is scheduled to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pema Khandu on May 31.

The minister was accompanied by Engineer Commissioner of Urban Development & Housing (UD&H), Vivek Pandey; Chief Engineer Er. T. Darang; officials from the UD&H department; and local MLA Techi Kaso.



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During the inspection, Minister Raja reviewed the final preparations and infrastructure readiness of the residential blocks. He emphasized the state government’s commitment to improving accommodation facilities for government staff and ensuring better urban living standards in the capital region.

The upcoming inauguration by Chief Minister Khandu marks another milestone in Arunachal Pradesh’s urban development efforts, aimed at addressing housing needs for public servants in the rapidly growing capital city.