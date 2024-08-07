Arunachal Health & Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge inaugurated World Breastfeeding Week in Itanagar, stressing the significance of breastfeeding and the role of ASHA workers.

The event aimed to educate mothers and promote best practices for exclusive breastfeeding.

The statewide launch of World Breastfeeding Week was done at the Banquet hall

Speaking as chief guest on the occasion, Health & Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge emphasized the importance of breastfeeding for children. He also stressed the need to rationalize the distribution of health staff to underserved areas, stating “We are here to serve the people, which must be fulfilled.”

Highlighting the crucial role of ASHA workers in motivating villagers about the benefits of breastfeeding, Wahge stressed the need to generate ground-level awareness.

He added: “The event aimed to raise awareness among mothers about the crucial importance of exclusive breastfeeding, highlight best practices, and educate on the numerous benefits it offers to both mother and child.

The programme was also attended by Hon'ble Advisor Dr. Mohesh Chai ji, Commissioner Health, DC Papum Pare, Secretary Health, and MD NHM.”

The Minister signed off by saying: “Let’s continue to support and advocate for the well-being of our mothers and children.”



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Addressing the gathering, advisor to Health Minister Dr Mohesh Chai underlined that ASHA workers are the first point of contact for breastfeeding mothers. He emphasized the recommendation that babies should be “exclusively” breastfed for the first six months.

On the occasion, DMO Dr Kipa Tuglik made a presentation on the importance of breastfeeding.

Nodal Officer Child Health Dr Tana Natung spoke on the critical role of breast milk and its direct link to child health. He emphasized the need for continued support and education for mothers to ensure optimal health outcomes for children.

DANO Dr Usha Devi through a PPT spoke on the role of ASHAs in the healthcare delivery system in the Capital region.

DRCHO-ICR Dr Krishan Welly lauded the breastfeeding mothers and ASHA workers for their dedication.

Among others, Secretary of Health & Family Welfare Krishna Kumar Singh, MD (NHM) Marge Sora and Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Jiken Bomjen also attended the event.

Earlier, the programme started with an opening song by ASHAs of ICR, followed by the lighting of the lamp by the dignitaries.

Meanwhile, Wahge, in his social media post, said: “Celebrated the beauty and significance of Breastfeeding during the launch of the Statewide worldbreastfeedingweek2024 at the Banquet Hall, Itanagar, organized under the banner of State/District Health Society, Itanagar.”