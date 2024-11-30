Dasanglu Pul, the sole female minister in the Khandu-led BJP government of Arunachal Pradesh and the Women and Child Development Minister, met with Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Earth Sciences and Technology, Dr. Jitendra Singh, in Guwahati to discuss strategies for leveraging the state’s scientific potential for sustainable development.

The discussions focused on enhancing research, technology, and innovation in crucial fields such as earth sciences, geotechnical engineering, and environmental conservation. Highlighting the vast resources of Arunachal Pradesh, both leaders emphasized the need for collaborative efforts to utilize these assets for economic and ecological advancement.

Dr. Singh assured full support, stating, “This partnership will unlock Arunachal Pradesh’s untapped scientific and natural wealth, fostering progress and prosperity for the state and the nation.”

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