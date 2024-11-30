The Manipur Police On November 28, arrested seven individuals involved in a violent attack on the Kakching Police Station. The incident, which occurred on November 27, left two police personnel injured while they were on duty.

The attack was reportedly an attempt to coerce authorities into releasing four individuals who had been arrested on November 16, 2024, for vandalizing the property of an elected official.

The arrested suspects were identified as Naorem Jotish Singh (30), Kshetrimayum Rajiv Singh (50), Pravin Leishangthem (31), Pukhrambam Gopen (32), Naorem Sitaljit Singh (33), Wayengbam Johnson Singh (31), and Kshetrimayum Ashokumar (30).

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the matter, emphasizing that acts of violence against police personnel will not be tolerated. Further legal action is being initiated against those involved in the attack.

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