Former Speaker of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Pasang Dorjee Sona inspected the ongoing construction of the new campus of DK Government College in Tawang on June 31.

He expressed optimism about the project's progress and highlighted its future benefits for students.

"Upon completion, this new campus will greatly benefit the students," Sona said.

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Later in the day, Sona also visited the construction site of the Office of the 2nd Arunachal Pradesh Battalion, National Cadet Corps (NCC), in Tawang.

During his visit, he interacted with the officials on-site, discussing the project's importance and the positive impact it will have on the NCC's operations in the region.