Arunachal Pradesh’s Minister for Urban Affairs, Housing, and Civil Aviation, Balo Raja, along with Itanagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Tamme Phassang, called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at her office in New Delhi today.

During the meeting, Minister Raja and Mayor Phassang expressed their gratitude to the Central Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for its continuous support, guidance, and financial assistance in the development of Arunachal Pradesh.

Minister Raja apprised the Union Finance Minister about Arunachal Pradesh’s unique challenges in securing external funding for infrastructure development. Unlike most Indian states and Union Territories, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim are unable to avail loans from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) or the World Bank due to China's objections and territorial claims. As a result, Arunachal Pradesh remains heavily reliant on central assistance to meet its infrastructure and urban development requirements.



Also Read: Arunachal's Mechuka wins India Today’s top mountain destination award

Minister Raja also briefed the Finance Minister about various ongoing developmental projects undertaken through Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across Arunachal Pradesh. He discussed the financial status of these projects and emphasized the need for additional funds to ensure their timely and successful completion.

The Minister further highlighted pending grant-related issues concerning ULBs and sought Sitharaman’s intervention for expedited approvals. He urged the Finance Ministry to consider favorable financial assistance to strengthen urban infrastructure in the state.

In response, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman assured Minister Raja and Mayor Phassang that the Central Government remains committed to supporting Arunachal Pradesh’s development. She acknowledged the financial constraints faced by the state and assured all possible assistance, especially in urban and municipal development projects.

The meeting was seen as a crucial step in strengthening Centre-State cooperation and ensuring Arunachal Pradesh continues to receive the necessary funds for its urban transformation and infrastructure growth.