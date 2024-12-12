Arunachal Forest and Environment Minister Wangki Lowang, accompanied by Dambuk MLA Puinnyo Apum, PCCF (IFS) HoFF P. Subramanyam, and DFO Roing, visited the site of the 2880 MW Dibang Multipurpose Project.

This landmark initiative by NHPC Ltd. is set to become one of India’s largest hydropower facilities.

The minister reviewed the project’s progress and emphasized its transformative potential for sustainable development.

"The Dibang Multipurpose Project will not only generate clean energy but also mitigate downstream flooding in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam while contributing significantly to water conservation," Lowang stated.



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The project reflects Arunachal Pradesh's commitment to ecological stewardship and balanced growth, aligning environmental preservation with national development goals.

Once operational, the project is expected to serve as a critical milestone in India’s push for renewable energy and environmental sustainability.