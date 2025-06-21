Arunachal minister treks to landslide-hit Anjaw, vows road reopening by June 22

Arunachal Pradesh’s Minister for Women & Child Development and local MLA from Anjaw, Dasanglu Pul, trekked through rugged terrain on Friday to personally inspect the landslide-hit stretch at Monpani (KM 78+000) along the Tidding–Arrowa section of National Highway-113, which has left the region virtually cut off for weeks.

The strategic highway, which links the sensitive Indo-China and Indo-Myanmar borders, has remained blocked for over eight consecutive days following massive rainfall-induced damage. The ongoing disruption has impacted essential movement and supplies to forward areas, including Kibithoo and Chaglagam.

Minister Pul was accompanied by a high-level team that included Namsai MLA Zingnu Namchoom, Anjaw Zilla Parishad Chairperson Soblem Pul, Deputy Commissioner Millo Kojin, Superintendent of Police Rike Kamsi, NHIDCL General Manager Arindam Handique, and J. Prakash, Project Manager of Bhartia Infra Projects Ltd, among others.

Addressing the situation on-site, Pul assured anxious residents that the road would be temporarily reopened by 4 PM on June 22, with short-term restoration work commencing on June 23. More importantly, she announced plans for a permanent bypass road that is slated for completion within the next two years.



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“Our government is committed to ensuring uninterrupted connectivity to all corners of Arunachal, especially in border districts like Anjaw,” Pul said. “I thank the people for their patience and resilience during this difficult time.”

The current block, located along the critical Arrowa–Khupa–Hayuliang corridor, has caused major logistical bottlenecks due to cracked surfaces and slope failures triggered by the relentless monsoon.

With the region's geostrategic importance, restoring access remains a top priority for both the state and central governments. The NHIDCL and its implementing partners have been directed to expedite temporary relief and fast-track the permanent solution.

Residents hope that swift action will restore not just connectivity, but also the much-needed confidence in infrastructure resilience in one of India’s most remote and strategically sensitive districts.