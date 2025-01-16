Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona, alongside Urban Development Minister Balo Raja, unveiled the memorial statue of the Late Mallo Tarin Dui at Mallo Tarin Government Higher Secondary School in Itanagar.

During the event, Minister Sona emphasized the state government's commitment to comprehensive education reforms, acknowledging past challenges and outlining plans to address schools' urgent needs.

He urged public cooperation during this transformative phase, stressing that educational institutions should prioritize learning over profit.

The ceremony honoured the legacy of the Late Mallo Tarin Dui while underlining the government's resolve to improve the quality of education in Arunachal Pradesh.



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