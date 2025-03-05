Contestants of Miss AAPSU 2025 took part in a massive cleanup drive at the Yagamso River inside IG Park, removing approximately 1,700 kg of waste as part of an initiative to mark World Wildlife Day.

The cleanup was jointly organized by the Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR) and the Miss AAPSU Organizing Team, with support from Itanagar Smart City.

Speaking at the event, Khoda Yallam, AAPSU Women Cell General Secretary and Miss AAPSU Organizing Chairperson, emphasized the importance of hands-on experience for the 28 contestants representing diverse tribes across Arunachal Pradesh.

“We wanted these young women to step into the reality of environmental challenges,” Yallam said. “By cleaning the Yagamso River themselves, they’re not just participants in a pageant—they’re gaining a deeper understanding of why our rivers matter and how they can inspire others to protect them.”



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She further added that the initiative also serves as a prelude to the upcoming AAPSU Inter-Tribe Festival, showcasing a commitment to both cultural celebration and environmental responsibility.

YMCR Convenor and AAPSU Art & Culture Secretary Kanku Kabak praised the contestants for prioritizing environmental consciousness, stating, “The integration of environmental conservation as a judging parameter in Miss AAPSU 2025 is a commendable step toward responsible pageantry.”

Kabak urged both the contestants and the public to embrace sustainable practices such as waste segregation, reducing plastic use, and adopting the principles of Reuse, Reduce, and Recycle.

AAPSU Women Wing Cell President Ponung Darang and Convenor Techi Tannu were also present at the event, lending their support to the initiative.

This cleanup drive not only highlights the growing role of beauty pageants in social responsibility but also reinforces the need for collective action in environmental conservation.